Haniger went 3-for-5 with a run in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

The hot-hitting outfielder produced his second three-hit effort of the last four games in the win while also extending a hitting streak that traces all the way back to prior to his extended IL stay due to an ankle injury. Haniger has hit safely in nine consecutive games overall, and he pushed his season slash line to an excellent .298/.344/.544 with Friday's fruitful night.