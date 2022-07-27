Haniger (ankle) took a full complement of at-bats as the designated hitter in Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a walk.

Haniger made his debut with the Rainiers as expected and was eased into the next phase of his rehab assignment as the DH. The veteran outfielder has progressed through his four rehab games to date, the first three which unfolded with High-A Everett, without setbacks, and he could potentially log his second appearance in the field during his minor-league assignment on Wednesday.