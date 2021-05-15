Haggerty went 2-for-3 with with a double and two runs in a win over the Indians on Friday.

Haggerty pushed his season average back over the Mendoza Line with Friday's multi-hit effort, one that snapped an 0-for-12 slump that had encompassed his previous six game appearances. The 26-year-old continues to see semi-regular playing time and has generated versatile fantasy contributions that include two doubles, two home runs and five stolen bases, but his .205/.247/.315 season slash is a major albatross on his overall value.