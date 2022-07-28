Trammell (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
While it's not yet clear which minor-league affiliate Trammell will join, his rehab assignment should be the final step in his recovery process. He's been on the injured list since June 29 due to a right hamstring strain but took batting practice Monday.
More News
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Managing hamstring strain•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Sits against lefty again•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Not starting Saturday•