Trammell, just activated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in an extra-inning win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Trammell got Seattle's offensive fireworks started via his 359-foot shot in the first with the trio of Jarred Kelenic, Cal Raleigh and Teoscar Hernandez aboard. Trammell's first at-bat of 2023 clearly couldn't have gone any better, but it bears mentioning his trademark troubles making consistent contact at the big-league level surfaced later in the game -- he struck out in two other plate appearances.