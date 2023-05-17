Trammell went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Red Sox.
The Mariners did all their scoring in the fourth inning, with Trammell's shot off Nick Pivetta being the big blow. The outfielder is still looking for his multi-hit performance since coming off the IL to make his season debut in late April, going 4-for-25 (.160) in 11 games, but three of those four hits have left the yard.
