Trammell is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Pirates.
Trammell will take a seat after he went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts in Friday's 11-6 loss. The left-hander has now gone 3-for-22 with a solo homer, four RBI, a walk and 10 strikeouts over the last two weeks. Eugenio Suarez will start at designated hitter while Kolten Wong starts second base and will bat ninth after some lineup shuffling.
More News
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Out against lefty•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Gets Tuesday off•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Takes seat against southpaw•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Belts third homer•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Stays on bench Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Getting regular run versus righties•