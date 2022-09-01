The Mariners recalled Trammell from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. He'll start in right field and bat ninth in the Mariners' series finale with the Tigers, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times.

After posting a .977 OPS over 18 games for Tacoma in August, Trammell was awarded the opportunity to join the Mariners in September as an extra outfielder, notably receiving the nod over Jarred Kelenic and Kyle Lewis. All of Julio Rodriguez, Jesse Winker, Sam Haggerty and Mitch Haniger are likely ahead of Trammell in the pecking order for playing time in the outfield, so despite receiving a start Thursday, the 24-year-old may see only limited opportunities down the stretch for Seattle.