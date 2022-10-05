The Mariners recalled Trammell from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Wednesday's regular-season finale with the Tigers, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. He'll start in left field and bat sixth.

Seattle added Trammell to the 28-man active roster after manager Scott Servais confirmed that Jesse Winker (neck) will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a disc issue. Even though Winker isn't expected to return for the postseason, Trammell won't be a lock for a spot on Seattle's roster for the wild-card series with Toronto. Julio Rodriguez, Mitch Haniger, Jarred Kelenic and Dylan Moore are all likely ahead of Trammell in the pecking order for playing time in the outfield.

