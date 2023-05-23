Trammell isn't starting Tuesday against the Athletics.
This marks the third consecutive game Trammell has started in the dugout -- likely due to his .147 batting average on the season. Cal Raleigh will take over as Seattle's designated hitter Tuesday, allowing Tom Murphy to start behind the dish and bat ninth.
