Trammell will start in left field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Astros.

Trammell will remain in the lineup for the fifth time in seven games and appears to have solidified a regular role in the starting nine against right-handed pitching. AJ Pollock, meanwhile, is on the bench for the fourth consecutive contest and looks to be the main loser from a playing-time perspective while Trammell has seen his role grow.