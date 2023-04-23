Trammell (hand) is hitting .357 (5-for-14) with a double, an RBI, two walks, two stolen bases, a hit-by-pitch and four runs across the first four games of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma.

Trammell has hit safely in each game thus far and has played a full game in the outfield on three of those occasions. However, given the Mariners outfield is essentially at full health at the moment and Trammell has had trouble making consistent contact against big-league arms during his stints in Seattle the last two seasons, he could remain with the Rainiers once he's officially activated in order to continue logging regular at-bats.