Trammell went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Trammell's two-run blast put the Mariners ahead briefly in the third inning. He also drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 3-3 in the fourth. Over four games since he was activated from the injured list following a hand injury, he's gone 2-for-8 with two homers, seven RBI, two walks and three strikeouts. Trammell continues to serve as a reserve option, primarily seeing time in left field when he plays, but Jarred Kelenic is likely to see most of the games there once Julio Rodriguez gets back into center field.