Trammell (hamstring) went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in Triple-A Tacoma's win over El Paso on Sunday.

Trammell led off and filled the designated hitter role before being pinch hit for by Alex Blandino in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since June 29, so he's likely to log several games with the Rainiers before being deemed ready for activation.