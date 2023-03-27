Trammell (hand) has continued to make good progress in his recovery from being hit by a pitch during a pre-spring training workout and is considered "probably a couple weeks away" by manager Scott Servais, the team's official site reports.

Trammell has made seemingly uninterrupted progress during his near-two-month recovery, and it appears he won't miss many regular-season games if Servais' prognosis is correct. The 25-year-old outfielder could potentially begin the season at Triple-A Tacoma, where he posted a .333 average and .983 OPS in 98 plate appearances in 2022.