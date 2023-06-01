Seattle optioned Trammell to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
This move clears out a major-league roster spot for Mike Ford, whose contract will be selected Friday. Trammell, 25, has batted just .133/.278/.333 across 20 games (54 plate appearances) this year in the bigs.
More News
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Out against lefty•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Productive near bottom of order•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Starting at designated hitter•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Out again Sunday•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Breather Saturday•
-
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Out against lefty•