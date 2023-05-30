Trammell isn't starting Tuesday against the Yankees.
The Yankees will begin the game with southpaw Nestor Cortes on the mound, so the Mariners will keep the left-handed bat of Trammell in the dugout Tuesday. Sam Haggerty will fill in as Seattle's DH and bat ninth.
