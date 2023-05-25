Trammell isn't starting Thursday against Oakland.
With left-hander JP Sears starting on the mound for the A's, Trammell will begin Thursday in the dugout. Cal Raleigh will take over as Seattle's DH, and Tom Murphy will start behind the plate batting eighth.
