Trammell (hand) is in the lineup for Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Mike Curto of the Tacoma Rainiers reports.

It's the first time that Trammell is lining up for the Rainiers as he rehabs from a broken hamate bone in his right hand. The outfielder will likely need a full rehab assignment before being ready to return to the Mariners, and when healthy Seattle will have to make a roster decision involving the 25-year-old.