Trammell (hand) is making solid progress in his recovery from February hamate bone surgery, the team's official site reports.

Manager Scott Servais notes Trammell is "probably three weeks away, something like that," from being able to swing a bat. The Mariners' skipper noted Trammell is focused on ensuring he regains his strength in both the wrist and hand before he gets more aggressive in his activity level. If he continues recovering at a similar pace and without setbacks, Trammell could conceivably make his season debut before the end of April.