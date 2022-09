Trammell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.

After the Mariners were baffled by Shohei Ohtani for seven innings, Trammell was able to break through for Seattle's only run of the game in the eighth with a 442-foot shot to right field off reliever Jaime Barria. The 25-year-old has found playing time pretty sparse since his Sept. 1 callup, as he's logged just 16 plate appearances across eight games; Saturday's homer was his first hit over that span.