Trammell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Trammell took a seat in Tuesday's 5-0 win while lefty Andrew Heaney was on the hill for Texas, but the former's absence from the lineup is more conspicuous Wednesday with the Rangers bringing right-hander Dane Dunning to the bump. Trammell's move to the bench against a righty could suggest that he's not as secure in a strong-side platoon role as was previously thought. Since returning from the injured list April 30 and producing two home runs in his first four games, he's gone 1-for-9 with three walks and four strikeouts over his subsequent four contests.