Trammell isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta.
Trammell has gone 0-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts over five games since returning to the majors, but he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Mitch Haniger will start in right field and bat third.
