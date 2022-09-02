Trammell, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, went 0-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Trammell hit out of the No. 9 spot in his return to the majors and couldn't immediately replicate the hot bat he'd been flashing at Tacoma prior to his promotion. The 24-year-old had slashed a sizzling .412/.474/.676 with five extra-base hits and six RBI across his last eight games with the Rainiers, and given he already demonstrated serviceable ability to get on base (.320 OBP) and make impactful contact (.440 slugging percentage) earlier this season at the big-league level, there's reason to believe he'll enjoy some success as he reacclimates to the higher caliber of competition.