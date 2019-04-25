LeBlanc (oblique) played catch Thursday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

LeBlanc continues to work his way back from a Grade 2 oblique strain he suffered earlier in the month. The southpaw picked up a throwing program earlier in the week and extended out to 75 feet Thursday. LeBlanc was originally handed a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline, though he's confident he'll beat that timeline.

More News
Our Latest Stories