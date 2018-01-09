Marlins' Cito Culver: Inks minor-league deal with Marlins
Culver signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Culver, a first-round pick by the Yankees in 2010, has spent the last eight seasons with New York's minor-league affiliates. The 25-year-old struggled to a .223/.282/.398 line in 103 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2017, and he'll likely spend most, if not all, of his time in the upper minors again in 2018.
