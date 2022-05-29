Sulser gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 4-1 win over Atlanta.

The right-hander made things interesting, putting two runners aboard with two outs, but Sulser was able to strike out Austin Riley to preserve the victory. The back of the Marlins' bullpen remains a mess, as Anthony Bender (back) is on the shelf and Dylan Floro continues to work in lower-leverage spots despite a streak of five straight scoreless appearances, and remarkably this was the first save by any Miami reliever in the month of May. Given Sulser's effectiveness this season, his 2.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB through 18 innings might be good enough to earn him further chances in the ninth inning.