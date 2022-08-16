The Marlins reinstated Sulser (lat) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Fellow reliever Parker Bugg was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Sulser, who has been on the shelf since June 15 with a right lat strain. After producing a 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP to go with six holds and two saves in 26 appearances for Miami prior to landing on the IL, Sulser will likely settle into a setup or middle-relief role now that he's healthy again.