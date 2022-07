Sulser (lat) made his first rehab appearance Tuesday for Single-A Jupiter, striking out the side over his lone inning of work.

The appearance with the Single-A club marked Sulser's first at any level since June 12. Before he comes off the Marlins' 15-day injured list and rejoins the big-league bullpen, Sulser will likely need to make a few more appearances in the minors to get stretched back out.