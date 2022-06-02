Sulser was charged with his third blown save of the season after allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit while failing to record an out Wednesday in the Marlins' 13-12 loss in 10 innings in the second game of a doubleheader.

Sulser has technically blown two save chances in a row, though his first one came in the seventh inning of Monday's 7-1 loss, when he gave up four runs and failed to record an out while entering the contest with a 1-0 lead. The Marlins' closing picture had already been a hazy one entering the week, but Sulser's consecutive rough outings could prompt manager Don Mattingly to go in a different direction the next time a save opportunity is available.