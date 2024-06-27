Cabrera (shoulder) threw four scoreless, no-hit innings for Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, striking out seven and walking two.

The right-hander built up to 60 pitches (37 strikes) as he closes in on a return to the big-league rotation. The Marlins moved Cabrera to the 60-day IL over the weekend, which will prevent him from being activated until early July, but he should be ready to rejoin the team's staff as soon as he's eligible. Through five MLB starts this season, Cabrera has a 7.17 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB through 21.1 innings.