Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez has been in the minors since mid-August, but he'll rejoin the Marlins' active roster after Edward Cabrera (ankle) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Since Sandy Alcantara won't start Wednesday's regular-season finale against Atlanta, Hernandez should be considered a strong candidate to start as long as he isn't used out of the bullpen Monday or Tuesday.
