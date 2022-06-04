Hernandez allowed eight runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings out of the bullpen in Friday's loss to the Giants. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Hernandez entered the game in the second inning after Richard Bleier served as the opener. He quickly gave up four runs in the frame, including a three-run homer from Mike Yastrzemski. The 27-year-old then allowed a home run in each of the third, fifth and sixth innings. Hernandez now owns an unsightly 6.75 ERA through 48 innings this season. He's currently projected to face the Nationals at home next week but it's unclear if Miami will give him another turn in the rotation.