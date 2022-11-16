Hernandez was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday.
Hernandez opened 2022 in Miami's starting rotation but was demoted to the minors in June. He started in 10 of 20 appearances and finished with a 6.35 ERA across 62.1 innings, so the Marlins decided not to keep him on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Ends mediocre 2022 with no-decision•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Starting Game 162•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Called up Monday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Sent to minors•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Returns from injured list•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Ready for rehab outing•