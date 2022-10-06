Hernandez did not factor in the decision against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out three batters over four innings.

Hernandez was called up from the minors -- where he spent half of August and all of September -- to start Miami's regular-season finale, and the right-hander's disappointing outing was reflective of his overall campaign. Hernandez was expected to be a steady contributor at the back end of the the Marlins' rotation this year but struggled to a 6.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 3-6 record over 20 games (10 starts). He's yet to reach 83 major-league innings through five big-league campaigns.