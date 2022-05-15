Hernandez (2-3) yielded five runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks over four innings Sunday, striking out two and taking the loss against Milwaukee.

Hernandez gave up just one run on a Luis Urias sacrifice fly through four innings. He opened the fifth by allowing back-to-back homers to Jace Peterson and Kolten Wong. He put two more Brewers on base without recording an out and was charged with both runs while Louis Head was on the mound. Hernandez lowered his ERA to 6.15 with a 30:11 K:BB through 33.2 innings. He's currently lined up to face the Braves at home next weekend.