Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.
Hernandez struggled over the first two months of the regular season, and he'll ultimately lose his spot in the Marlins' rotation after allowing 12 runs on 15 hits and two walks while striking out 10 in 8.1 innings over his last two outings. The 27-year-old generated some production in the big leagues over the last few years, so it's possible he'll rejoin the Marlins at some point if he can right the ship in Jacksonville. Braxton Garrett is with the Marlins as part of their taxi squad, and he'll likely take Hernandez's place in the starting rotation.
