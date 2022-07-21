Hernandez was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday, Andre Fernandez of Herald Sports reports.
Officially, the Marlins announced Hernandez was placed on the injured list with no designation, with the implication being that his absence is COVID-19 related. The right-hander will be replaced in the bullpen by Tommy Nance, who was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Returns in relief role•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Optioned to Jacksonville•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Coughs up four homers•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Available behind opener•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Struggles in short outing•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Pitches well but takes loss•