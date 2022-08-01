Hernandez (illness) is scheduled to make a one-inning rehab appearance Monday with the Marlins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez has cleared all COVID-19-related protocols since landing on the injured list July 21 and can now turn his focus to getting ramped back up again. Since he's been away from the Marlins for the past week and a half, he could need another rehab appearance after Monday's outing before being activated from the IL.