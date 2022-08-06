Hernandez was activated off the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hernandez had been out for just over two weeks due to the illness. He's ready to go after throwing a pair of scoreless rehab innings. The righty had transitioned to a relief role prior to his absence and looks set to remain in that role down the stretch.
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Ready for rehab outing•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Returns in relief role•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Optioned to Jacksonville•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Coughs up four homers•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Available behind opener•