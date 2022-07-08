Hernandez was recalled by the Marlins on Friday and will pitch out of the bullpen, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hernandez finally had a run of good health this season, but he was demoted in early June after struggling to a 6.75 ERA in 11 appearances. He gave up too much contact, with his strikeout rate dipping to 21.6 percent, and he couldn't keep the ball on the ground, posting a 30.0 percent groundball rate. That combination led to an awful 3.4 HR/9. The Marlins will hope for better results out of the bullpen, where Hernandez could potentially scrap his largely ineffective changeup and lean on his fastball and slider. Tommy Nance was optioned to clear space on the roster.