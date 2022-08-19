Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hernandez surrendered three runs over one inning during Wednesday's game against the Padres, and he'll now head down to the minors. The 27-year-old has appeared in 19 games this season (nine starts) and has a 6.33 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 57:22 K:BB across 58.1 innings.
