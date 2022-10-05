Hernandez will start Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday and will start the final game of the season for Miami. Hernandez opened the season in the rotation but was demoted in early June, and he has a 6.33 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 57:22 K:BB across 58.1 innings

More News