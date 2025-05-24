Wagaman went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

Wagaman's solo shot in the seventh inning got the Marlins on the board, and he added a two-run single in the eighth. While the comeback effort fell short, the 27-year-old continues to swing a fairly hot bat. He's hit safely in six of the last seven games, going 11-for-28 (.393) in that span. For the season, he's up to a .253/.302/.398 slash line with four homers, 15 RBI, 20 runs scored, one stolen base, 10 doubles and a triple across 179 plate appearances. Wagaman likely won't sustain his recent success at the plate, but Miami's offense doesn't have enough impact players to create a significant threat to his playing time.