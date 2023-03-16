Sanchez remains the favorite to begin the season as the starting left fielder for the Marlins, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Miami has a lot of moving parts in its outfield which complicate the picture, however. Avisail Garcia seems set in right field, but Jazz Chisholm is having a bit of a bumpy transition to center field when it comes to his defense, which could prompt the Marlins to keep multiple backup options on the Opening Day roster. Sanchez is out of minor-league options, which gives him an edge over Bryan De La Cruz for the left-field job, but either could step in for Chisholm in center if necessary. Jorge Soler, the regular designated hitter, can also handle corner outfield duties. Sanchez has gone 9-for-27 this spring with four doubles and three stolen bases, but his 1:8 BB:K suggests the plate discipline issues that have dogged him in the majors haven't yet been solved.