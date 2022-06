Sanchez (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and is starting in center field and batting sixth Tuesday versus the Rockies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old was sidelined the past four games while on the COVID-19 IL, but he cleared the league's protocols and will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's contest. Sanchez struggled in the eight games preceding his absence with a .444 OPS.