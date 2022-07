Sanchez (personal) will start in center field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez makes his return to the lineup for the final game before the All-Star break after he had been away from the Marlins for the previous three contests while tending to a personal matter. Bryan De La Cruz will head to the bench as Sanchez checks back into his usual spot in center field.