Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run after replacing Bryan De La Cruz (forearm) in the fifth inning of Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Nationals.

Sanchez took Steve Cishek deep in the sixth for what proved to be the game-winning run. The homer was his fourth of the season and first since April 21, and the 24-year-old slashed a rough .113/.192/.141 in the 21 games between long balls. Despite the slump, Sanchez remains Miami's primary option in center field, particularly if De La Cruz's injury sidelines him for any length of time.