Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and three RBI in a 7-4 win Thursday over Washington.

Sanchez drove in a run with his first-inning double and came around to score later in the inning. In the fifth, his two-run two-out homer ended Stephen Strasburg's night. Sanchez sat out Wednesday's game after tweaking his back in Tuesday's contest. The 24-year-old has found his power stroke of late, going 10-for-30 with two doubles and four homers in his last nine games.