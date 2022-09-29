Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez was sent to the minors in early August but will have a chance to contend for playing time over the next week now that the Triple-A campaign is over. The 24-year-old slashed .308/.399/.465 with six homers, 30 runs, 27 RBI and four stolen bases over 42 minor-league games following his demotion, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him carve out at-bats over the final few games of the big-league season.